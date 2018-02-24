Pasty Privilege: Persistent Patty Tries To Run Up In The White House To Pistol-Whip The President

Woman Makes Yet Another Attempt To Run Up On Y’all’s President

Jessica R. Ford was arrested after she intentionally crashed her van into a barrier at the corner of E and 17th Streets in Washington D.C.

Ford, who also tried to jump the White House fence last year, was carrying a pistol without a license. The 35-year-old sparked a lockdown at the White House and was quickly arrested unharmed after failing to breach the security barrier.Police managed to remove the gun from her hand right before pulling her out of the driver’s side window.

She faces eight counts, including gun and assault charges along with unlawful entry, criminal contempt of court, and destroying government property.

Ford was arrested three times last year on charges of unlawful entrance or violating a court order to to stay away from the White House.