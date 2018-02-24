Aspiring Couple-dom: Is Keyshia Cole Dating This Baby-Faced Fan She Met Off Instagram?

Keyshia Cole Rumored To Be Dating Niko Khale

It looks like Keyshia Cole has been spending lots of quality, intimate time with one of her fans, now folks think they’re a couple. The young , “aspiring rapper” posted up a flick of him and Ms. Cole riding together on a 4-wheeler, somewhere in the desert. The proximity of organs to booty is a red flag, but the caption really gives their aspiring relationship away.

Niko Khale writes “it ain’t where we been it’s where we goin”. Hmmm What does young Niko mean with that???

Here’s more of their alleged fling, as documented on social media…

Ironically, Niko tagged her in a freestyle over one of her records just last November…He’s a fan! Keyshia must’ve like what she’s heard.

Do you think Keyshia Cole is actually dating Niko, the 22-year-old aspiring rapper??? We guess time will tell all…right??