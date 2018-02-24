Cut It Out: Crazy Couple Armed With A Chainsaw Clashes Over Unpaid Cash

Couple Arrested For Beating A Man With A Chainsaw

William Mitchell and girlfriend Aliyah Whitley were arrested in Akron, Ohio, after they attacked a former roommate with a chainsaw over an unpaid debt.

The 52-year-old victim said that Mitchell and Whitley arrived at his house and began to argue with him about paying up, a fight broke out between Mitchell and the victim, and they fell to the floor next to a chainsaw which Mitchell picked up and began attacking the victim with.

Mitchell hit him on the arms and hands with the blades of the saw, which was not turned on, and the victim tried to flee out the door. After the victim fell, Mitchell and Whitley dragged him back in, and they continued to beat him with the chain saw.

Police arrived at the victim’s house to respond to a call about a fight with injuries and found him on the couch covered in blood. Mitchell and Whitley were later arrested after arriving at the hospital to treat a cut on Mitchell’s hand. They were charged with aggravated burglary and felonious assault.