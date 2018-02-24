Ex-NFL Baller And Bullying Victim Detained For Serious Social Media Threats To Shoot Up The Miami Dolphins

Former NFL Player Arrested After Possibly Threatening Shooting

Former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin has been taken in by LAPD officers after a disturbing social media post was discovered featuring guns and thinly veiled threats.

Martin allegedly posted a gun and ammunition to his IG stories, saying “When you’re a bully victim & a coward, your options are suicide, or revenge.”

Jonathan Martin with some seriously disturbing stuff here… pic.twitter.com/mbFf4jGPQG — 12up (@12upSport) February 23, 2018

He took it a step further, tagging two Dolphins players who he accused of bullying him back in 2013 when they were all teammates. Martin reported that Richie Incognito and Mike Pouncey bullied him mercilessly behind the scenes, launching an investigation that resulted in an eight-game suspension for Incognito over creating a hostile playing environment for a teammate. Martin left the team in the middle of the season that same year.

In addition, Martin also tagged James Dunleavy, a man he attended high school with that later went on to play in the NBA. It is unclear if he felt bullied by Dunleavy as well.

After retiring from the league, Martin revealed that he had long suffered from depression and had attempted suicide multiple times.

All in all, the LAPD saw this as a major potential threat and took him in for questioning. He is currently being held in a mental health facility.

Too bad no action like this was taken before the gunman walked into Parkland high school last week…

Getty