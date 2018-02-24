Jesus Take The Wheel: Woman Puts The Paws On A Perv Petting His Peen On Public Transportation

Woman Fights Back After Being Assaulted On Subway

A woman wrestled a switchblade away from a perv on a subway train in Brooklyn who masturbated in front of her. The creep, Reggie Frank, proceeded to assualt the woman with pepper spray, but he didn’t know the woman was ready to rumble. The woman fought back leading to the fight spilling onto the platform, where she gained control of his knife he had hidden and stabbed him in the arm and chest.

The woman sister told reporters “There was someone on the platform who helped her. She’s been sleeping more than anything else. I am beside myself. I can’t imagine this happening. She’s always been strong. I just want him to be brought up on charges. I want him to be off the streets. I don’t want this to happen to another person. It could have been a child.”

Frank has a lengthy rap sheet, including assault, public nudity and masturbating on the subway.