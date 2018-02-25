On The Party Scene: Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx And More Attend Floyd Mayweather’s 41st B’Day Party
- By Bossip Staff
Floyd Mayweather Has Celebrity Studded 41st Birthday Party
Floyd Mayweather did it big for his 41st birthday this weekend. The boxer had a huge party at The Reserve in Downtown Los Angeles with a guest list that included Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Wiz Khalifa, John Singleton and more.
He had to break out The Money Team’s custom party bus for the occasion.
Mariah got flirty with Floyd and Jamie
But her boyfriend Brian Tanaka was in the building
John Singleton came through with a date
Laura Govan got a hand from — is that her man?
Claudia Jordan was there
So was Bobby Brown
Floyd got a new plane for his bday
And showed off his spectacular collection of chains