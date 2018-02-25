On The Party Scene: Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx And More Attend Floyd Mayweather’s 41st B’Day Party

Floyd Mayweather is seen celebrating his birthday with Mariah Carey and Jamie Foxx inside The Reserve in Downtown Los Angeles.

Mr. Canon / Splash News

Floyd Mayweather Has Celebrity Studded 41st Birthday Party

Floyd Mayweather did it big for his 41st birthday this weekend. The boxer had a huge party at The Reserve in Downtown Los Angeles with a guest list that included Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Wiz Khalifa, John Singleton and more.

Floyd Mayweather sits in the front seat of his 'TMT' party bus as he leaves The Reserve night club with his family and friends after celebrating his 41st birthday in Los Angeles

Photog Group / SPW / Splash News

He had to break out The Money Team’s custom party bus for the occasion.

Hit the flip for more photos from the party

Mariah got flirty with Floyd and Jamie

Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka are both seen sitting together inside Floyd Mayweather Birthday Celebration at The Reserve in Downtown Los Angeles. Mariah Carey was later seen celebrating with Jamie Foxx and Floyd Mayweather at the DJ Booth.

Mr.Canon / Splash News

But her boyfriend Brian Tanaka was in the building

John Singleton and his girlfriend attend Floyd Mayweather's 41st bday

Photog / SPW / Splash News

John Singleton came through with a date

Laura Govan and her boyfriend attend Floyd Mayweather's 41st birthday party held at The Reserve night club in Los Angeles

Photog Group / SPW / Splash News

Laura Govan got a hand from — is that her man?

Claudia Jordan wears a purple dress as she heads to Floyd Mayweather 41st Birthday party held at The Reserve night club in Los Angeles

Photog Group / SPW / Splash News

Claudia Jordan was there

Bobby Brown attends Floyd Mayweather's 41st birthday party held at The Reserve night club in Los Angeles

Photog Group / SPW / Splash News

So was Bobby Brown

    I got a new jet for my birthday #AirMayweather #TMT Photo Credit: @tmtpilot

    A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

    Floyd got a new plane for his bday

    Mr. Chandelier Man.

    A post shared by Floyd Mayweather (@floydmayweather) on

    And showed off his spectacular collection of chains

