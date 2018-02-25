On The Party Scene: Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx And More Attend Floyd Mayweather’s 41st B’Day Party

Floyd Mayweather Has Celebrity Studded 41st Birthday Party

Floyd Mayweather did it big for his 41st birthday this weekend. The boxer had a huge party at The Reserve in Downtown Los Angeles with a guest list that included Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Wiz Khalifa, John Singleton and more.

He had to break out The Money Team’s custom party bus for the occasion.

Hit the flip for more photos from the party