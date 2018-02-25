TimothyCunningham Family Offering $10K Reward For Information In Case Of Missing Atlanta Man

Timothy Cunningham Missing

The family of a missing Atlanta man is asking the public for help. Timothy Cunningham, 35, was reported missing Feb. 16.

The Morehouse/Harvard University grad who works at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, called in sick to work Feb. 12 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

WSBTV reports that Cunningham’s parents went to his home and found his wallet along with several other belongings. So far the police do not have evidence of foul play.

“This is an appeal to the public. Anyone who has seen Tim, or may know anything about his whereabouts, we’re seeking your help in bringing Tim back safe to us,” Cunningham’s father, Terrel Cunningham said.

Cunningham’s family and Crime Stoppers are offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.