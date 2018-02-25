Here’s What Will Packer Thinks About Mo’Nique Comparing Him To Harvey Weinstein

Shade files…

Will Packer Responds To Mo”Nique’s “Breakfast Club” Interview

After Mo’Nique once again publicly dissed him, Will Packer is responding to the comedienne’s non-stop shade. As previously reported Mo was a guest on “The Breakfast Club” where she clashed with Charlamagne and continuously called him his real name, Lenard.

Things got especially interesting when Mo’Nique tried to compare Will Packer who she feuded with on the set of “Almost Christmas”, to Harvey Weinstein—–but got quickly shut down by Charlamagne.

Mo’Nique:”You know the guy Harvey Weinstein, he was able to do that for how many years? Do you think this is a unique situation? Do you think people are fearful to speak out when they’re mistreated.” Charlamagne: “There’s a difference between mistreatment and sexual assault Mo’Nique. You can’t put out false equivalencies about people.” Sidney Hicks: “Wait a minute Charlemagne, you’re absolutely right but mistreatment is mistreatment.” Charlamagne: “You can’t paint Will with the same brush as Harvey Weinstein.”

Charlamagne then reaffirmed his stance on Twitter and added that her comparing Will Packer to Weinstein is “disgusting”…

To be fair she degrades a lot of black people too. She told Oprah to suck her dick and tried to equate Will Packer to Harvey Weinstein. That's pretty disgusting to me. — Charlamagne Tha God (@cthagod) February 23, 2018

and Will himself jumped in and said her comments were slanderous but added that he won’t publicly degrade a black woman.

“There is a reason black Hollywood, a pretty supportive and tight knit group, is largely silent on this one,” said Packer.

And slanderous…but no matter how ugly the truth is I will not publicly degrade a black woman. We can’t afford that. Not ever, but especially not in the age of Trump. There is a reason black Hollywood, a pretty supportive and tight knit group, is largely silent on this one. https://t.co/iu1q0VUTwr — Will Packer (@willpowerpacker) February 24, 2018

Classy response.

