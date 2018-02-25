Here’s What Will Packer Thinks About Mo’Nique Comparing Him To Harvey Weinstein
Will Packer Responds To Mo”Nique’s “Breakfast Club” Interview
After Mo’Nique once again publicly dissed him, Will Packer is responding to the comedienne’s non-stop shade. As previously reported Mo was a guest on “The Breakfast Club” where she clashed with Charlamagne and continuously called him his real name, Lenard.
Things got especially interesting when Mo’Nique tried to compare Will Packer who she feuded with on the set of “Almost Christmas”, to Harvey Weinstein—–but got quickly shut down by Charlamagne.
Mo’Nique:”You know the guy Harvey Weinstein, he was able to do that for how many years? Do you think this is a unique situation? Do you think people are fearful to speak out when they’re mistreated.”
Charlamagne: “There’s a difference between mistreatment and sexual assault Mo’Nique. You can’t put out false equivalencies about people.”
Sidney Hicks: “Wait a minute Charlemagne, you’re absolutely right but mistreatment is mistreatment.”
Charlamagne: “You can’t paint Will with the same brush as Harvey Weinstein.”
Charlamagne then reaffirmed his stance on Twitter and added that her comparing Will Packer to Weinstein is “disgusting”…
and Will himself jumped in and said her comments were slanderous but added that he won’t publicly degrade a black woman.
“There is a reason black Hollywood, a pretty supportive and tight knit group, is largely silent on this one,” said Packer.
Classy response.
Do YOU think Will Packer should defend himself from Mo’Nique??? More from him on the flip.
Will also responded to a fan who asked him to shut Mo’Nique down with “receipts.” According to him, he won’t do that because it would be “disparaging” to Mo.
Several people are defending Will Paker including “This Is Us” writer Jas Fly.
Charlamagne also commented and said he doesn’t think he should have to blanketly support people when they’re in the wrong.