Funniest Memes Of The Week, Vol. 82
So "Wakanda" music do you like? Hip hop? haha I'm Frank pic.twitter.com/pcEEAx1TVa
— wolfy (@YungWolfGod) February 16, 2018
Hilarious Memes Of The Week
Back at it again with MORE hilarious memes for your weekend funny.
When Mo’Nique took her foot off of LeNard’s neck for a second and gave Angela Yee a piece 😩😂😂 pic.twitter.com/rWLrEQy4ge
— LeNARD (@_Dre420) February 23, 2018
Blac Chyna gave head like..#blacchyna #BlacChynaChallenge pic.twitter.com/mDB4e1RYfd
— Ash (@buteraxbiebo) February 20, 2018
"so you possed to be the kang of this monkey land huh" pic.twitter.com/KoxKCuJMJS
— Tromac (@TromacPineapple) February 15, 2018
Lmao Mo’Nique wants to know why she was called Donkey Of The Day and keeps calling Charlemagne by his government name. pic.twitter.com/Kn8gZqoIv1
— Afro-LightskinO. (@itsKARY_) February 22, 2018
Blac Chyna in that video #BlacChynaChallenge #blacchyna pic.twitter.com/7P8kkX9Lbn
— ᴿᴬᵀᴱᴰ ᴿ (@trippyyro) February 20, 2018
#BlackPanther #WakandaForever ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/dh33VJPu3x
— cj 💭 (@cjnyc_) February 16, 2018
This all blac chyna was doing🤦🏾♂️#blacchyna pic.twitter.com/lmz3BRSvpg
— R📌 (@rodxgod) February 19, 2018
“Yes officer, they brought drums inside of the theatre” pic.twitter.com/mtzqYLuPE3
— AG (@iAarong) February 16, 2018
LeNard: Why do u want $13M
Mo: Legend
LeNard: other’s legends sell out Arena’s
…… Why can’t you?
Mo: Promoters
LeNard: Huh?
Mo: Lee Daniels
LeNard: Huh?
Mo: Slave ships
LeNard: Huh?
Mo: Cupcakes
LeNard: Huh?
Mo: Arthritis
— Dre. (@Blueraydre) February 23, 2018
Next time Rob has to introduce Blac Chyna pic.twitter.com/5vuZu4fEr8
— Mike (@Mikey_to) February 19, 2018
How your work husband looked at you when he realized your real man ain’t do nothing special for Valentine’s Day.
Is this your king?? pic.twitter.com/XpP2CKxDyh
— Big Body BMW 7 Series. (@_ItsMissBre) February 18, 2018
Why Charlemagne look like a bad kid at a parent-teacher conference
“LeNard won’t be giving you no more problems Ms.Johnson..And if he does,you call me!”
*turns to LeNard*
“You acting a fool in class? I got something for you when we get home!Thanks you for your time Ms.Johnson” pic.twitter.com/MQ8IsYhkaU
— DR€W (@yalljust_myfans) February 24, 2018
blac chyna: “you want some head baby?”
Me: pic.twitter.com/DirmpEtHon
— 🍀 (@M3GAMANE) February 19, 2018
This was @MolaLutherKing idea but I had to. pic.twitter.com/5JkzZi7Zkl
— D$ (@darrylturnbow) February 16, 2018
The Kardashian’s after seeing the blac chyna sex tape pic.twitter.com/rN8dt7kdmN
— DAD with no kids (@iamtykail) February 20, 2018
Black Panther Day Mood:
pic.twitter.com/1dpLhhMGKS
— Harlan Bailey II 🧔🏾 (@Harlan_Bailey6) February 15, 2018
The boycott Netflix tour is entertaining, but… just read that Mo’Nique owes $560K to the IRS. Netflix offered her $500K. pic.twitter.com/g92yieJmzQ
— Coontessa (@LowKei_) February 22, 2018
This has me weakkk 😭💀 #BlacChynaChallenge #blacchyna pic.twitter.com/pdGbp1RaqN
— I L H A N A L B A K R I (@ilzbaby) February 20, 2018
I am fuckin crying pic.twitter.com/tePHuzOMxS
— Father Demon (@BigHomieS8N) February 16, 2018
His Momma named him Lenard so I’m gonna call him Lenard pic.twitter.com/UbpNR5rHog
— Nelle (@ShenellyBlack) February 24, 2018
Cardi B showing Blac Chyna how it should be done 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/WMEszZ4GAH
— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) February 19, 2018
Erik Killmonger challenging T'Challa for the throne. pic.twitter.com/WmIM1LSwYo
— one minute man (@actionanderson) February 16, 2018
Rob Kardashian looking at his timeline seeing the Blac Chyna video pic.twitter.com/7aHE5KLU7b
— luisa (@luisagibsonxo) February 19, 2018
One of my favorite parts of #BlackPanther is when the Ques came in at the end to save the Deltas from the Sigmas. #ColemanLove pic.twitter.com/UbAkHLkVaY
— Nisan Joseph (@NisanJoseph) February 17, 2018
Killmonger: "Is this your King?!"
Wakandans: pic.twitter.com/aC6BPZjrjK
— Karmonger (@karyewest) February 17, 2018
Agent Ross in Wakanda pic.twitter.com/wz8S4bGJ7z
— Billy Shakes 🇸🇱 (@jawnbrown) February 18, 2018
#BleckPenthaChallenge pic.twitter.com/u3IXyEK8nO
— Griffith (@StainGod_) February 20, 2018
Me trying to get M'baku to notice me… #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/50M8inadQl
— Nancy Adimora (@NancAdimora) February 17, 2018