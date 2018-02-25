Not In Front Of The Chirrun : Blanco Becky Snorts Booga Suga In Front Of Classroom Full Of Babies

Teacher Arrested For Snorting Pills In Front Of Class

Cherish Rednour was charged with public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after students said they saw her crush a pill and snort it in an elementary school classroom.

Two Menifee Elementary students in Kentucky saw Rednour “crush a pill with a credit card and make a line with the crushed pill. They then watched her snort the pill.”

The students also said that “she was slumped over her desk and it appeared that it was hard for her to stay awake.”A deputy sheriff conducted field sobriety tests at the school. Inside Rednour’s classroom, “on her desk was white residue and a credit card with residue,” the police report stated.