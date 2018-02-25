SMH: Rapper NBA YoungBoy Arrested In Florida For Outstanding Kidnapping Warrant

NBA YoungBoy Arrested In Tallahassee, Florida

NBA YoungBoy was arrested onSaturday night in Tallahassee, Florida, and it’s for a very serious outstanding felony warrant that includes kidnapping. The rapper had a scheduled appearance at The Moon nightclub in Tallahassee, but there’s no evidence he ever showed.

According to reports from TMZ, law enforcement stopped YoungBoy’s tour bus for a currently undisclosed reason. Once they made their way on the vehicle, cops ran the rapper’s record and discovered he was a fugitive from Georgia for allegedly committing assault, weapons violations and kidnapping…which obviously led to his arrest.

Though NBA YoungBoy is only 18-years-old, it seems like the rapper has had lots of legal trouble throughout his life, including him wrecking a Lambo. He was also arrested in connection to a series of shootings in Baton Rouge, LA back in 2016 and was also accused of firing a weapon during a drive-by shooting.

For his latest arrest, NBA is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.