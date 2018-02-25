Fake Tough Fisticuffs: KD & Melo’s Medium Spicy Murrrland Kerfuffle Sparked Hilarious Chaos
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
KD & Melo’s Punch-Less Scuffle Sparked Chaos
Our favorite fake tough NBA stars Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony got into a medium spicy kerfuffle during a heated Warriors-Thunder match-up that went just how you would imagine and sparked hilariously petty chaos across Twitter.
Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to KD & Melo’s punch-less kerfuffle on the flip.