Fake Tough Fisticuffs: KD & Melo’s Medium Spicy Murrrland Kerfuffle Sparked Hilarious Chaos

“KD would beat Melo’s fat a** so easily. I’m dying laughing that everyone thinks that KD would lose. 😂😂😂” pic.twitter.com/ZSAz4OYZIL — T’Stanka (@HisStankness) February 25, 2018

KD & Melo’s Punch-Less Scuffle Sparked Chaos

Our favorite fake tough NBA stars Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony got into a medium spicy kerfuffle during a heated Warriors-Thunder match-up that went just how you would imagine and sparked hilariously petty chaos across Twitter.

This what Melo said to KD. pic.twitter.com/9cocVeerSM — ‏ً (@BaIIer_) February 25, 2018

Peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to KD & Melo’s punch-less kerfuffle on the flip.