Exclusive: Dept. Of Justice Slaps Singer Mario Winans With $435,000 Judgment In Tax Fraud Case

Dept. Of Justice Says Mario Winans Dodging Restitution Payments From Tax Fraud Case

Mario Winans has been hit with more financial trouble in connection to his federal tax evasion case.

Last year, the “I Don’t Wanna Know” singer pled guilty to one count of failure to file taxes under a plea deal after admitting that he’d only filed federal taxes once in the last 12 years.

Under the terms of the deal, Winans got five years probation, 500 hours of community service at a boys music school in Newark, seek mental health treatment and pay $434,968 in restitution.

But the former Bad Boy artist apparently hasn’t started paying the restitution part, and last month, the Department of Justice slapped him with a $435,068 lien on his $1.3 million Northern New Jersey mansion.

According to the lien, the feds are threatening to slap a 25 percent in interest on the judgment if he doesn’t start making payments, and are reserving the right to throw him in prison for 20 plus years.

As of Friday, there was no evidence that Winans had started making debt payments.