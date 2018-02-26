So Sad: Rapper G Herbo’s Girlfriend Weeps At Baby Shower While Rapper Remains In Jail

G Herbo Arrested On Gun Charges Before Baby Shower

Poor Thing.

On February 22, 2017 rapper G Herbo was taken into custody by Chicago PD along with two of his buddies after a limousine driver tipped off police that the three amigos were playing with pistols. According to The Chicago Sun Times, Herbert Wright, 22, of the South Side Calumet Heights neighborhood; Deavonte Royale Kimble, 25, of Compton, California; and Marchello Walton, 36, of Phenix City, Alabama, were all arrested after a stop when the officers found that they were each armed with a loaded gun, police said.

Unfortunately for Herbert aka G Herbo, his baby mama’s baby shower was just two days after the arrest and he missed it! He and his girlfriend plan to be married in six months too, hopefully he’s out to see it through.

Belly casting with Daddy. 💙 A post shared by @ therealkylesister on Feb 8, 2018 at 1:13pm PST

Herbo’s bail was set reportedly at $25,000 during a hearing Friday before Judge John F. Lyke Jr. and his next court date was scheduled for March 2, so maybe he’s choosing to wait for his hearing instead of forking over bail money? Sadly, mother-to-be Ari had to host her baby shower along, and she wept while making her entrance.

At least she looks beautiful with her bump. Hit the flip for more of Ari and her gut full of G herbo after the flip.