RHOA: Sheree’s Roach Situation May Be The Pettiest Editing Moment In Reality TV History

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sheree’s Roach Situation

Reality TV crews can be as petty as anyone else in the game. They’re the masters of jump cuts and petty references. On Sunday, they came for Sheree’s neck when she tried to make fun of people for having roaches. Then just as she was clowning SOMEone for having roaches. Then as she does it, cameras cut to her a month earlier FIGHTING OFF A ROACH! OMG. Pettyyyyyyyy

Twitter noticed and went all the way in for her. Take a look!

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112131415
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus