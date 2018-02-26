RHOA: Sheree’s Roach Situation May Be The Pettiest Editing Moment In Reality TV History

Sheree’s Roach Situation

Reality TV crews can be as petty as anyone else in the game. They’re the masters of jump cuts and petty references. On Sunday, they came for Sheree’s neck when she tried to make fun of people for having roaches. Then just as she was clowning SOMEone for having roaches. Then as she does it, cameras cut to her a month earlier FIGHTING OFF A ROACH! OMG. Pettyyyyyyyy

@Bravotv STRIKES AGAIN! Sheree: “I haven’t seen a roach in a long time!” Bravo: *one month ago* Shows Sheree stomping a roach out on her balcony. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/FqOl28BkZh — Leo Jewell (@leonycejewell) February 26, 2018

Twitter noticed and went all the way in for her. Take a look!