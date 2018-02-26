RHOA: Sheree’s Roach Situation May Be The Pettiest Editing Moment In Reality TV History
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Sheree’s Roach Situation
Reality TV crews can be as petty as anyone else in the game. They’re the masters of jump cuts and petty references. On Sunday, they came for Sheree’s neck when she tried to make fun of people for having roaches. Then just as she was clowning SOMEone for having roaches. Then as she does it, cameras cut to her a month earlier FIGHTING OFF A ROACH! OMG. Pettyyyyyyyy
Twitter noticed and went all the way in for her. Take a look!