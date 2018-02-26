Anaconda: THAT Picture Has Nicki Minaj’s Barbz All In Their Feelings And It’s Pure Comedy

Nicki Minaj Fans Are Up In Arms

So you’ve seen it, right? You’ve seen Safaree’s anaconda swinging across the internets and smacking ovaries via social media, right? Well, there’s definitely one group of people who has also seen the goodness. And they’re Nicki Minaj fans, who have reactions that range from:

1) concern for her insides

2) understanding why she stayed with him

3) awe

4) lust

And no in-between. Take a look at the wildest Nicki-related thoughts about Safaree’s baby leg.