Drunk Looking Florida Waitress Calls Coworker “N***er” And WONT Be Fired [Video]

A waitress, Eileen Marcinkowski, at a Fort Meyers “Cactus Jack” restaurant was filmed hurling racial slurs at a Latino coworker. The owner of the establishment says there is more to the story than what the video shows and the man being called the slur, Orlando Ortega, had punched the trashy white woman in the face after he was let go.

“The lady in the video he actually did hit. She had blood on her face, she was bleeding,” says the owner of Cactus Jacks, Jane Thursfield.

Mind you, in the video, we can’t see any blood. Anyways, the owner says the woman filmed has not been fired and the video just doesn’t tell the whole story.

Who’s up for some Cactus Jacks tonight, brothers and sisters?