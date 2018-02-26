Stop The Domestic Violence: Flagrantly Foul Rapper NBA YoungBoy Allegedly On Camera Body Slamming His Bae [Video]

Image via Scott Dudelson/Getty

NBA YoungBoy Arrested In Florida For

We already know NBA YoungBoy doesn’t have much respect for his girlfriend, but damn…

The rapper was arrested in Florida this weekend after getting into a fight with his girlfriend Jania at a cheap Georgia motel on Saturday according to TMZ.

Motel guests called the cops after hearing the commotion and Mr. YoungBoy and Jania fled the scene. However, the police found blood in the couple’s room and this video evidence and thus issued a warrant.

YoungBoy was charged with kidnapping via a different outstanding warrant in addition to new charges.

Jania has taken to social media to claim that the two were “just playing”. Flip the page to decide whether or not you believe her…