Celebrity Seeds: Wiz Khalifa And Amber Rose Host A Joker Themed Party For Bash’s 5th Birthday
- By Bossip Staff
Saturday, Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose got together to celebrate their son Sebastian’s 5th birthday with a Joker-themed party held at Dave & Busters.
You can tell Bash is probably going into the business, he’s got so much spunk.
Hit the flip for more photos from the party.
We love how Wiz and Amber are dedicated to co-parenting
A lot of folks could learn from them!
King Cairo (Blac Chyna and Tyga’s son) and Leo Crawford (Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford’s son) were guests at the party as well.