Ink’d Up Enchantment: Dutchess Surprised With Lavish Masquerade Birthday Bash

Dutchess Has A Surprise Birthday Party In Charlotte

Happy Birthday Dutchess! The tattoo artist beauty was surprised with very special birthday party on Saturday night, planned by Charity Luv (@charityLuv) Decor and designed by Celebrity Millennium Event Planner (@courtneyajinca). To put it mildly, the event was everything imaginable.

Dutchess was surprised for her birthday with a themed Masquerade party at 7th Restaurant in Charlotte, North Carolina. The event was magical and included aerial dancers, soul food, drinks and flowers galore.

Flowers were provided by Designs By Devereux (@designsbydevereux) and Laced in Vinyl Shoppe (@lacedvinylshoppe) created the custom dance floor. Dutchess was visibly emotional when partygoers surprised her.

Check out more photos from the event below, then hit the flip for her social media shots from the party.