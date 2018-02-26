R.I.P. Bill Cosby’s 44-Year-Old Daughter Ensa Has Passed Away
- By Bossip Staff
Bill Cosby’s Daughter Dies In Massachusetts
This is so sad. According to TMZ reports Bill Cosby’s 44-year-old daughter Ensa died Friday night in Massachusetts.
Ensa’s cause of death is unknown, but TMZ reports that their sources say she’s had serious medical issues in the past and may have been in line for a transplant due to kidney issues.
Ensa was a staunch supporter of her dad in recent years as he faced numerous sexual assault allegations.