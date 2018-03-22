Shump’in Special: 10 Things We’re Anxious To See On #TeyanaAndIman’s VH1 Show
10 Things We’re READY To See On #TeyanaAndIman’s VH1 Debut
Iman Shumpert might be a professional ball player, but his wife is superstar baller in her own right. It was Teyana’s hot, sweaty bawwwwdyyy and sexy dance moves that helped the couple break the internet in Yeezy’s video.
…But before that, they’ve been giving us television-worthy matrimony-dom. It was Iman who delivered their sweet baby on his own in 2015 and remember Teyana invented Super Sweet 16’s??
Together #TeyanaAndIman have a lot to entertain us with when they debut their VH1 reality show Teyana And Iman on March 26th, at 9/8c. Here are a few more reasons were ready to see them take on TV together…hit the flip!
1. Junie! Teyana’s spitting image is already 2.5 years old and we’re sure she has a huge personality.
2. Teyana’s wardrobe
3. Black Love, duh!
4. We want cute Black family moments.
6. Celeb-kiddy associates. Maybe some other famous tots with pop up on the screen?
7. Teyana’s celebrity buddies.
When the haters tried to say I was too extra yesterday…..🤔 I turned around and CLOSED ANOTHER RUNWAY SHOW even more EXTRA!! & ima do it AGAIN AND AGAIN AND AGAIN cause these b!tches can't take!!! Mc Debra voice 💅🏾💪🏾😩😩😂😂😂😂💼💼💼💼💼 #philippplein #FashionWeek #NYFW #HarlemGirl thank you @philipppleininternational u da shit!!! and @future you killed the live music bro!!! 📹: @imanshumpert
8. Teyana’s famous dance moves. Oh, and her bad-azz model walk.
9. Mama! Teyana Taylor’s mom seems like she’s still her bestie, we’d love to see what she’s up to these day.
10. A peek inside Teyana’s new nail business. “Juniebee Nails” just opened a few weeks ago and the decor looks super interesting! Did we miss anything?