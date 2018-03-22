Shump’in Special: 10 Things We’re Anxious To See On #TeyanaAndIman’s VH1 Show

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 11

10 Things We’re READY To See On #TeyanaAndIman’s VH1 Debut

Iman Shumpert might be a professional ball player, but his wife is superstar baller in her own right. It was Teyana’s hot, sweaty bawwwwdyyy and sexy dance moves that helped the couple break the internet in Yeezy’s video.

…But before that, they’ve been giving us television-worthy matrimony-dom. It was Iman who delivered their sweet baby on his own in 2015 and remember Teyana invented Super Sweet 16’s??

Together #TeyanaAndIman have a lot to entertain us with when they debut their VH1 reality show Teyana And Iman on March 26th, at 9/8c. Here are a few more reasons were ready to see them take on TV together…hit the flip!

Big junie x Lil Junie 👩‍👧 love you mommy 😘

A post shared by Iman Tayla Shumpert Jr (@babyjunie4) on

1. Junie! Teyana’s spitting image is already 2.5 years old and we’re sure she has a huge personality.

2. Teyana’s wardrobe

Teyana Taylor Iman Shumpert

Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

3. Black Love, duh!

 

#FlashbackFriday to the day three became one ❤️ #TeyanaAndIman

A post shared by Teyana & Iman (@teyanaandiman) on

4. We want cute Black family moments.

7. Teyana’s celebrity buddies.

9. Mama! Teyana Taylor’s mom seems like she’s still her bestie, we’d love to see what she’s up to these day.

👄👄👄👄 #juniebeenails

A post shared by Juniebeenails (@juniebeenails) on

10. A peek inside Teyana’s new nail business. “Juniebee Nails” just opened a few weeks ago and the decor looks super interesting! Did we miss anything?

 

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
1234567891011
Categories: Bangers, Black Girl Magic, matrimony-dom

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus