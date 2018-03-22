Shump’in Special: 10 Things We’re Anxious To See On #TeyanaAndIman’s VH1 Show

10 Things We’re READY To See On #TeyanaAndIman’s VH1 Debut

Iman Shumpert might be a professional ball player, but his wife is superstar baller in her own right. It was Teyana’s hot, sweaty bawwwwdyyy and sexy dance moves that helped the couple break the internet in Yeezy’s video.

…But before that, they’ve been giving us television-worthy matrimony-dom. It was Iman who delivered their sweet baby on his own in 2015 and remember Teyana invented Super Sweet 16’s??

Together #TeyanaAndIman have a lot to entertain us with when they debut their VH1 reality show Teyana And Iman on March 26th, at 9/8c. Here are a few more reasons were ready to see them take on TV together…hit the flip!