Pink Hair Don’t Care: Sick Of Being Blonde Kimmy Cakes Shares Her Rose-Colored Reasoning

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 2

Kim Kardashian is all smiles as she poses with fans upon landing in Tokyo with her sisters for their first family trip overseas together in 2018. Kim was very happy to take some photos with her loyal fans as she flashed a peace sign and was spotted in customs with Kourtney and Khloe as they had their entourage and luggage with them. The girls made their way through the airport as a group and headed out of the airport for their first night in the city.

SplashNews

Kim Kardashian West Arrives In Japan With Her Family Wearing New Hair Color

Kimmy Cakes, Kanye and her sisters just arrived for a family trip in Japan this week. Kim and the girls were photographed at the Haneda International Airport where she showed off her new pink ‘do.

Khloe Kardashian Haneda Airport

SplashNews

We were kinda surprised that Khloe made the trip too considering she’d reportedly had some pregnancy complications.

Check out more photos of the sisters below, then hit the flip to find out why Kim colored her hair pink.

Kim wrote about her decision to go pink on her app:

Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink. Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it! Since my hair is bond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!

North absolutely loves it! She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair. Kanye loves it, too. He thinks it’s fun to mix things up. It might only last a week or two, but I love it and I hope you guys do too!

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

  • http://litmixtapez.com/lil-chi-chi-kim-kardashian-posts-up-first-flick-of-baby-chicago-west/ Lil Chi Chi: Kim Kardashian Posts Up First Flick Of Baby Chicago West - Lit Mixtapez

    […] a wonderful surprise! Kim Kardashian just shared her first flick of her 3nd little blessing Chicago West. Chicago West was born via surrogate and for months folks […]

  • https://mypowernetworking.com/finn/general/lil-chi-chi-kim-kardashian-posts-up-first-flick-of-baby-chicago-west/ Lil Chi Chi: Kim Kardashian Posts Up First Flick Of Baby Chicago West – It's Finn Waggin' Chin

    […] a wonderful surprise! Kim Kardashian just shared her first flick of her 3nd little blessing Chicago West. Chicago West was born via surrogate and for months folks […]

blog comments powered by Disqus