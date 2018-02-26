Pink Hair Don’t Care: Sick Of Being Blonde Kimmy Cakes Shares Her Rose-Colored Reasoning
Kim Kardashian West Arrives In Japan With Her Family Wearing New Hair Color
Kimmy Cakes, Kanye and her sisters just arrived for a family trip in Japan this week. Kim and the girls were photographed at the Haneda International Airport where she showed off her new pink ‘do.
We were kinda surprised that Khloe made the trip too considering she’d reportedly had some pregnancy complications.
Kim wrote about her decision to go pink on her app:
Ever since I did the CR Fashion Book shoot and wore a pink wig, I thought it would be fun to dye my hair pink. Chris Appleton and I thought about it for a month and then decided to just go for it! Since my hair is bond right now, it was easy to put the pink color over it. I figured now was the perfect timing!
North absolutely loves it! She was so excited when she woke up to see I had pink hair. Kanye loves it, too. He thinks it’s fun to mix things up. It might only last a week or two, but I love it and I hope you guys do too!
