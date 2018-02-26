Colonizer Karma: Texas Becky Charged With 3 Felonies For Lying About Rape/Kidnapping By 3 Black Men

Image via Getty

White Teenager Arrested For Lying About Rape By 3 Black Men

Enjoy the bing, Becky.

According to the Harold-Democrat a 19-year-old girl from Denison, Texas is facing 32 years in prison for lying about being kidnapped and raped by 3 Black men.

On March 8, Breana Rachelle Harmon claimed she was walking to her car when 3 Black men grabbed her, threw her into an SUV and drove her to the woods where they raped her. She claims she was allowed to leave after the sexual assault and she ran to a local church where the police were contacted.

Upon being examined, a nurse stated that there were no physical signs of rape and her professional instincts told her that the assault was a lie. Upon further investigation, police found several holes in her story, one of which was the knife wounds she allegedly suffered didn’t match the damage done to her clothing.

On March 21, this lyin’ azz broad admitted to filing a false police report. When asked at the church if she was raped, she shook her head “yes” because she didn’t want her mother to by mad at her for cutting herself, something she had been known to do previously.

No one was arrested for Breanna’s tall tale, but Denison Police Chief Jay Burch pushed forward with charges against Breanna and said this about her conduct:

“Breana Harmon-Talbott’s hoax was also insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community due to her description of the so-called suspects in her hoax,” Burch said, previously. “The anger and hurt caused from such a hoax are difficult and all so unnecessary.”

Rot, b!t¢h.