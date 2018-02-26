Mr. Punch Your Girl? Woman Accuses Trey Songz Of Hits To Her Face & Tossing Her Cell Phone Off A Cliff

People Ain’t Isht: Trey Songz Investigated For Domestic Abuse

What’s allegedly going on with Trigga Trey? An unidentified woman is accusing the singer of striking her several times in the face because he was jealous of her talking to one of his friends. According to the LA Times, the woman says she’s one of Trey’s long-time “friends for years”. The incident reportedly popped off early last Saturday morning at a home the singer rented for the weekend in the Hollywood Hills.

A Los Angeles Police Department spokeswoman confirmed detectives are investigating a domestic violence incident involving the singer over the weekend in the Hollywood Hills. The alleged victim is now being repped by attorney Lisa Bloom and she’s describing Trey’s behavior that night like he was violent and out of control.

“He called her names, choked her and repeatedly punched her in the face. Several people were present and no one helped her,” the statement read. “When she took out her phone to call an Uber to get out of there, he threw her phone off a cliff to prevent her from leaving. She took out a second phone and he threw that off the cliff as well.”

Dang, he allegedly through BOTH her phones off a cliff??? Trey has yet to make a statement over the investigation except for this tweet.