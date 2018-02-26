BlackGirlMagic: 11-Year-Old Dai Time Interviews Atlanta Mayor, T.I. At Black Panther Screening [Video]

Dai Time was on the Black Carpet last weekend as Walmart held a super special screening of Black Panther for their local Atlanta shoppers, hosted by the Queen and King of the A…kinda. T.I. and ATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms walked the carpet and spoke with the adorable Dai Time.

This young lady is an ATL resident and has been doing red carpet for over 2 years, from BET to the Mayor’s ball.

Keep up the great work!