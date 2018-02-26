Lil Chi Chi: Kim Kardashian Posts Up First Flick Of Baby Chicago West

Kim Shows Off Chicago West

What a wonderful surprise! Kim Kardashian just shared her first flick of her 3nd little blessing Chicago West. Chicago West was born via surrogate and for months folks assumed that Kylie Jenner was carrying her, but that’s because Kardashian-Jenner’s know how to keep a secret…

North, Saint & Chi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 19, 2018

Without any further adieu, there she is!

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

Chi and her mama are rocking kitty filter but you can still see she shares the features of her siblings. How cute!