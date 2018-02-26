Lil Chi Chi: Kim Kardashian Posts Up First Flick Of Baby Chicago West
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Kim Shows Off Chicago West
What a wonderful surprise! Kim Kardashian just shared her first flick of her 3nd little blessing Chicago West. Chicago West was born via surrogate and for months folks assumed that Kylie Jenner was carrying her, but that’s because Kardashian-Jenner’s know how to keep a secret…
Without any further adieu, there she is!
Chi and her mama are rocking kitty filter but you can still see she shares the features of her siblings. How cute!