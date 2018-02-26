It Takes A Nation: Peep The First Trailer For Jay-Z’s ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’ [Video]

Image via Gary W. Green/Orlando Sentinel/MCT

First Trailer For Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story

Today marks 6 years since Trayvon Martin was killed by a cowardly piece of sh!t after returning from a trip to the store to buy Skittles and Arizona ice tea.

In honor of that life-changing day in American history, Jay-Z has released the first trailer from his upcoming documentary Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story.

This is going to be very hard to watch.