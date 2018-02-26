Welp, It’s Official: Pathetic Pumpkin Pie Preferer Stacey Dash To Run For California Congress
One of the many problems with people like Donald Trump winning elected office is that it gives other vapid and inept morons the confidence to run.
Enter deteriorating dust mite Stacey Dash. Weeks ago the Clueless actress (that reads both ways) asked Twitter users what they thought about her potentially running for for Congress, but now it is official.
According to The Hill, the conservative knob-slobber has filed FEC paperwork to run as a Republican from California’s 44th district under the slogan “Dash To DC”.
For those of you who are unfamiliar with California, allow us to run down a short list of cities in the 44th:
-Compton
-Watts
-San Pedro
-North Long Beach
In other words, Cali’s 44th is Black as hell and Stacey is barely an African-American adjacent.
We don’t care if it’s his cousin or not, if Dame Dash knows whats good for him he’ll keep his distance from this soon-to-be dumpster fire.