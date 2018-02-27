It’s A ____!: Khloe Kardashian Teases The Gender Of Hers And Tristan Thompson’s Swirly Seed

Khloe Kardashian Hints Toward Gender Of Baby With Tristan

Khloe Kardashian has been hush-hush about the gender of her bundle on the way with Cavaliers baller Tristan Thompson — no doubt saving the big news for a ratings coup on KUWTK. And right on schedule, Khloe is ready to spill the beans on if she’s giving birth to yet another Kardashian daughter, or adding a boy to the brood.

Of course, she’s not going to say anything officially before E! gets a chance to make good on those multimillion checks they’ve shelled out on the family. But they’ve strongly hinted toward a male child, Khloe pointing out that Tristan really wants a boy — despite the fact that he already has one…

Also, US Weekly “revealed” two months ago that Khloe’s definitely got a little baller boy in the oven back in December, though nothing is confirmed.

What do you think? Is Khloe having a boy?

