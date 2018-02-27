Gag Order: Musty Crusty Khia Takes Transphobic Jabs At Former Queens Court Partner TS Madison

Khia Calls TS Madison A “Wannabe Woman”

Whyyy Khia? The messy energy between Khia and TS Madison seemed to click just long enough for their podcast “Queens Court” to makes waves, but now it seems like Khia’s beefing with TS Madison harder than they worked for their buzz.

Recently they both aired out their grievances with each other on separate platforms. Khia said Madison tried to steal her show and, TS even claimed Khia ruined a TV deal with Nicki Minaj…

Now Khia is still being messy and taking jabs at TS Madison’s identity. SMH.

“Wanna be a star and you’re not, wanna be a woman and you’re not…wanna be right and you’re wrong.”

We thought TS Madison was her “sis”?? That’s not cool Khia…The slander doesn’t stop there…