What About Your Vanilla Queen? Donald Glover Claims He’s “Not The Marrying Type”

Donald Glover and the rest of the Atlanta FX cast have been making rounds and doing lots of press in anticipation of their second season, including one interesting profile of the cast. There’s a quote from Glover in a conversation had between him and his tv GF Zazie Beetz that’s been published in The New Yorker, that reminded us of his relationship. His current partner Michelle was said to still be pregnant with the couple’s second seed at the time, but Gambino says marrying her is childish.

Here’s the snip from the profile.

As they waited for the next scene, Beetz turned the conversation to marriage; she and her boyfriend had been talking about engagement rings. Glover said, “Yeah, I’m not the marrying kind.” (He and his partner, Michelle, had a nineteen-month-old son, Legend, and she was eight months pregnant with their second son.) He took a hit, then went on, “I’m O.K. with some rituals. If you grew up knowing there was a bear in your future, because your dad kept telling you, ‘When you’re thirteen, you’re going to have to kill a bear,’ then, when you turned thirteen, you would kill the bear.”

*Hits blunt*

Do you think he’s saying marriage is just a social and capitalist construct, so he doesn’t plan to reinforce his swirl with a ceremony and signing on the dotted line…or is he just not into being tied down to his vanilla Queen?

Glover touched on race matters in Hollyweird directly throughout the profile. He says he deal with racist jokes from Chevy Chase regularly on the set of community.

Chevy Chase, one of Glover’s co-stars, often tried to disrupt his scenes and made racial cracks between takes. (“People think you’re funnier because you’re black.”) Harmon said, “Chevy was the first to realize how immensely gifted Donald was, and the way he expressed his jealousy was to try to throw Donald off. I remember apologizing to Donald after a particularly rough night of Chevy’s non-P.C. verbiage, and Donald said, ‘I don’t even worry about it.’ ” Glover told me, “I just saw Chevy as fighting time—a true artist has to be O.K. with his reign being over. I can’t help him if he’s thrashing in the water. But I know there’s a human in there somewhere—he’s almost too human.”

Donald also reveals that his own Blackness help propelling his career is an insecurity.

He noted that his own skin color had surely influenced his career, beginning with his first job, as a writer on “30 Rock.” “I wondered, Am I being hired just because I’m black?” Tina Fey, the show’s creator and star, told me that the answer was in large part yes; she admired Glover’s talent but hired him because funds from NBC’s Diversity Initiative “made him free.”

…sounds complex.