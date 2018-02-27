Congrats: Vince Staples Just Got A Gold Plaque For His Single, “Norf Norf”

Vince Staples’ “Norf Norf” Goes Gold

Finally! Three years after the release of one of Vince Staples‘ biggest and first singles, “Norf Norf” has reached gold status.

The track, produced by Clams Casino, was officially certified by the RIAA on February 1, and the Long Beach rapper just recently received his plaque for the achievement. The song was featured on Staples’ 2015 album, Summertime ’06–the project that introduced him to most of the hip hop world after signing a deal with Def Jam.

Currently on tour with Tyler, The Creator, Vince was presented with his plaque for reaching the big milestone on Friday, following the pair’s sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Vince Staples’ “Norf Norf” is now certified gold 🏅 pic.twitter.com/IPmZ11USGb — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) February 27, 2018

Vince will be on the road with his pal Tyler until March 4, after which Vince will embark on his own, short 6 city solo tour.

Staples’ success has most definitely been skyrocketing lately. He was recently featured on Black Panther: The Album, the soundtrack for, Black Panther and prior to that, his single “BagBak” was featured in a trailer for the hit Marvel movie.

Congrats to Vince on his big moves!