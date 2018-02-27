Bel-Air Rebooted: Signs Point To A New “Fresh Prince” Series Featuring “The Fresh Princess”

Image via Jan Sonnenmair/NBCU Photo Bank

Fresh Prince May Be Rebooted With A Female Lead

In West Philadelphia, reborn and reimagined…

According to TMZ, Will Smith’s classic 90s TV show might be headed for a big reboot…from a woman’s perspective.

The company who owns the rights to Fresh Prince has also filed to acquire the trademark for Fresh Princess for use in television and other platforms. The company is also seeking to put the logo on bags, backpacks, clothing, footwear and other merch.

As for the OG Fresh Prince, we just may see new toys hit shelves soon as the company has also filed for trademark of Fresh Prince toys. At this time there is no word on whether Will Smith would be a part of said reboot, however…

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see what happens. You be down with some Fresh Princess Black Girl Magic? Who would you want to play the Princess?