Out Of Pocket: Taye Diggs Says He Resents Black Women… [Video]
You did it now, Taye-Taye.
On Van Lathan’s Red Pill Podcast, Taye Diggs spoke about the backlash he’s received from black women and said he resents them (29:00 Mark).
Taye isn’t totally against black women, but he does hold a slight grudge after they came for his neck:
“Yeah, deep down inside [there’s resentment]. I don’t wanna say I suppress it but I just watch it and when it happens to you personally. Even though you understand the logic, there’s logic there—I don’t know if I can mess with a white girl now. I feel like I’ve had deal with that so long its changed what I like, what I’m attracted to. It might be racist and I don’t wanna be racist—-I’m not racist, I wasn’t raised to be attracted to one race more than the other.”