I have watched this M'baku impression 100x 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/L4LIz6n6vq — Kevín (@KevOnStage) February 25, 2018

The #MBakuChallenge Is Winning The Internet

We can all agree that swoler than swole Que dawg mountain warrior M’Baku (and Shuri) stole the whole entire Black Panther movie so it’s no shocker that breakout star Winston Duke has his very own viral challenge currently winning the internet.

Peep the absolute BEST of the #MBakuChallenge on the flip.