Pure Comedy: Three Billboards Telling LeBron James To Sign With the 76ers Appear In Cleveland

People In Philly Really Want LeBron To Play For The 76ers

Every since team in the NBA would be ecstatic to get their hands on LeBron James, and many aren’t afraid to show it. Though many fans love to hate on him, there’s really no way to debate that he’s one of the best players of his generation, and his skill isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The Akron, Ohio native has the opportunity to become a free agent this offseason, if he chooses to opt out of the final year of his deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Because of this, the rumor mill has been nonstop talking about what his next move is going to be, and reports have linked the star to a number of teams including the Cavs, Lakers, Rockets, and 76ers.

Apparently there’s someone who reaaaaally wants James to take the 76s path and make his way to Philadelphia, and it’s getting a huge reaction out of everyone. Three billboards have popped up in Cleveland, urging LeBron to sign with the 76ers.

The billboards are located along interstate 480 in Cleveland, approximately seven miles from Quicken Loans Arena, where the Cavs play.

A Philadelphia-based company put up three billboards on highway to downtown Cleveland this morning saying that city wanted LeBron. Here they are in order. pic.twitter.com/vntsa8h3mE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 26, 2018

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports that the signs will be up for three months and were funded by Power Home Remodeling, a company based near Philly. “We have an amazing city, it’s the best sports town and it’s an awesome place to live,” Asher Raphael, the company’s co-CEO, told Rovell. “We think the best athletes should want to play here.”

You gotta admire their gusto and creativity putting these billboards up, we’ll get to see if they had any affect on Bron’s decision making in the near future.