Is It A Wrap?! #GUHHATL ‘Boss’ Bow Wow Says He Got THIS Cast Member Fired

Bow Wow Says He Fired Brandon Barnes From #GUHHATL

Bow Wow and a “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star recently got into it—and Shad Moss dropped a bomb.

If you tuned in to Friday’s episode then you no doubt saw things get tense at the house-warming party for Reginae and Zonnique after Brandon Barnes showed up seemingly uninvited.

During the show viewers also saw Bow Wow act as though he’d check Brandon which apparently made Brandon post a comment on Twitter…

AND on Instagram Live live rant as captured by UrbanBelleMag.

According to Brandon while Bow a.k.a “Little Bow’isha” was at the party they didn’t run into each other because Bow was too busy in the bathroom the whole time. Furthermore, “Little Bow’isha” wasn’t going to do “anything.”

“I am a very open and honest person,” said Brandon. “The producers didn’t tell me to come. They didn’t beg me to come. I received a text message inviting me to the house-warming party… from one of the people that live in the house. […] So, I’m confused on why everybody was shocked that I came to the house-warming—I was invited. Everybody knew I was coming. The second thing I am going to address is Little Bow’isha. He wasn’t even in there, when I got there. Let’s just put it that way. Well, he was in [the party] but, he was in the bathroom. Him and I never looked at each other. I didn’t know what he had on. He didn’t know what I had on. I just didn’t appreciate the fact that, you know… He was asking Shaniah, “Did he pop off on you?” I don’t play that. Bow-isha. Even if I was, you wouldn’t do anything about it. Okay? Bow, you know me a little better than, you know, the cast members. You weren’t going to do nothing. Nada. Anything. Fluck-Muck. Private jet. Or s***.

Bow Wow who’s an EP on the show has since said that Brandon’s been fired for “acting like a bitch.”

Fired! One less #GUHHATL cast member we dont have to worry about! Stop acting like a bitch — Bow Wow (@smoss) February 23, 2018

Cool story Shad, but is it true? We know you can bend the truth sometimes….

