“Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” Premieres In July On Paramount Network

Paramount Network has teamed up with executive producer Shawn Carter for a landmark television event, “Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” based on the life and legacy of Trayvon Martin. The six-part non-scripted documentary series will be the definitive look at one of the most talked-about and controversial events in the last decade that spurred the impactful worldwide “Black Lives Matter” movement.

“Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story” will be based on the book “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin,” by Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin.

Martin was an unarmed 17-year old high school student shot and killed by a neighborhood watch member George Zimmerman, in the Florida community where they both lived. Zimmerman was acquitted on a second-degree murder charge after claiming he shot Martin in self-defense, sparking protests and outrage worldwide. The series delves deep into the heart of the story which is more than a tragic narrative about a young man’s life cut short – it’s a story about race, politics, power, money, and the criminal justice system.

Executive Producers for the series include Shawn Carter, Sybrina Fulton, Tracy Martin, Chachi Senior, Michael Gasparro, Jenner Furst, Julia Willoughby Nason, and Nick Sandow. Furst and Nason will serve as Co-Directors on the project.