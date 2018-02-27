World Domination? Kimmy Cakes Covers VOGUE India And Builds An Uber-Dashian Out Of Her Siblings

Kim Kardashian West Gets 7th VOGUE Cover

Kim Kardashian West has landed her 7th Vogue cover. She shared a few shots on her Instagram Monday.

Inside the article, Kim, who shot the feature in LA told Vogue India,:

“The saris, the jewelry, the clothes — everything was so beautiful!” “I told my show that we have to figure out how to get to India.”

Kim was also asked what attributes she’d take from each sibling to build an Uber Kardashian. Here’s what she said:

<blockquote>MJ: Let’s say you could make an Uber Kardashian with the best qualities from your family members. What would you take from each?

KKW: My brother’s sense of humour. Kendall’s sweetness. Khloé’s I-don’tgive-a-f*** attitude. Kourtney’s savviness around finances. Kylie’s ability to just go for it and not care what other people’s opinions are. And my mom’s nurturing.

MJ: And if you could take away a quality from each?

KKW: Maybe… Kourtney’s stubbornness. And Khloé’s getting too sensitive. I would take away Kendall’s anxiety, Kylie’s “I don’t care, I know what I’m doing” thing and probably my brother’s moodiness.

MJ: And your mom?

KKW: Nothing. She’s perfect.

Aw that’s so sweet.

