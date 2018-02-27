“Showtime At The Apollo” Is Back! Adrienne Bailon Joins Steve Harvey As Co-Host

Remember “Showtime at The Apollo”? Well it’s coming back this Thursday, March 1st.

The show is hosted by Steve Harvey and co-hosted by Emmy Award Winning TV personality Adrienne Bailon.

The series will feature a reimagined take on the classic talent showcase taking place at the legendary Apollo Theater. It will incorporate elements from Apollo Amateur Night and serve as a platform for up-and-coming artists to perform in front of the toughest audience in the world (boos and all!). This season holds special guests performances from artists such as Snoop Dogg, Fifth Harmony and Pitbull.

Bossip! had the chance to hit the Fox Studios lot last week with a mix and mingle with Bailon and to screen the first episode of the show. Though we can’t give away too much, we can definitely tell you the first episode features a lot of acts outside of music as well as an adorable boy group.

Check out more photos below