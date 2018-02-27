Must Be Niiiice: Marlo Hampton Says A Man-Friend Bought A House For Her AND Her Mother

Must be niiiiice…

Marlo Hampton Talks Most Expensive Gift, Reveals Her Job

Marlo Hampton is speaking on her extravagant lifestyle that people think is paid for by men. The RHOA star made her first appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” this week to speak on that almost brawl with Porsha in Barcelona and on her personal life.

Marlo was also asked by Andy about her personal life and she revealed that the most extravagant gift she’s ever received was a HOUSE. Not only that, her mystery suitor also bought a house for her MOTHER.

“My home and my mother’s home. Titles, no payments, no mortgage.”

And as far as that age-old question about her occupation, Marlo had this to say;

“Tonight’s the night I’m gonna let them know, Andy’s my sugar daddy.”

She’ll never tell!

What do YOU think Marlo does for a living???