Messy Matrimony-dom: Tamar & Vince Rent Out Calabasas Love Pad For 150,000/Month

Tamar And Vince Put Mansion Up For Rent

It looks like these two are actually giving each other space, kinda. Tamar Vince have put their joint Calabasas Mansion up for rent according to reports from TheJasmineBrand. They’ve listed the property up to rent at a whopping $150k a month. Sheesh!

The Daily Mail reported back in October the property was up for sale, but maybe they’re trying to get some rent money out of it to pay off some of Vince’s debt?

Last week, Tamar appeared with Vince on The Real and confirmed that they’ve been in marriage counseling and she was unsure if they’d reconcile, even though Vince seemed convinced. Tamar added that she lives on her own to get space from her husband while he still manages her career. Vince also denied the side baby rumors…

Absolutely not,” said Vince. “There’s not [a baby on the way] and all the other allegations are just not true. I’m not that kind of person. I love this lady with all my heart, I love this family with all my heart. I will never stop trying to fight for my family and make it be great.

Interesting.