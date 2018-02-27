New Music: Jessica Childress Talks Bad Breakups on Debut Album “DAYS”

Acclaimed LA singer and songwriter Jessica Childress is back and sharing her fair share of relationships, heartbreak and more in her new debut album “DAYS”.

Along with her release, the songstress shared an exclusive behind-the-scenes “Dialogue” video for her brand new single “Broken” which is also include on the album. “DAYS” offer a song for everyone or anyone who has gone through the ups and downs of dating.

You can now stream her album on Spotify or purchase it on iTunes!