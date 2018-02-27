People Ain’t Isht: Security Cam Catches Cops Carrying 91-Year-Old Out Of Burning Building Before Leaving Her To Die [Video]

Image via Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times via Getty

Cops Leave Geriatric Woman To Die In Smokey Hallway

The family of 91-year-old Ethel Davis is outraged after their beloved matriarch was pronounced dead at the hospital following what now looks to be an egregious case of misconduct at BEST.

According to DailyMail, NYPD Sgt. Timothy Brovakos and two other officers left Davis to die in the smoke filled hallway. Davis’ building caught on fire and the officers went in to rescue her, however Brovakos was overcome with smoke and had to be helped mid-rescue. Part of the outrage stems from the fact that the building is fireproof and Davis didn’t necessarily need their help:

Her family claims the officers should never have tried to evacuate them in the first place because the block is a fireproof building – meaning it is designed to contain fires to the units where they break out.

Moreover…

Peter Thomas, an attorney for the Davis family, said the officers mistakenly left the door open between the 11th and 12th floors, which allowed ‘massive plumes of smoke to billow in’. The elderly woman’s daughter Marcia had pleaded with the officers to let them stay in the apartment and not risk going into the smoke-filled corridor.

Below is security cam footage of the rescue just moments before cops abandoned Ms. Davis to die.

If this doesn’t piss you off, peep what the cops’ lawyer said:

‘He risked his life to save this woman,’ Quinn said. ‘This is what makes it difficult to be a cop these days. You run into a burning building to save lives and get blamed.’

Awww, poor pigs…