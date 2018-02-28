Salute The Style: Vibe Mag & Caribbean Social Host Style & Sound Honors Awards Night Brunch In NY

Last Thursday, Vibe Magazine and Caribbean Social hosted the inaugural Style & SoundHonors awards night brunch honoring current leaders in music and fashion.

Music and Fashion industry elite converged upon new upscale restaurant Caribbean Social in Brooklyn to attend the event honoring In Style Magazine’s Beauty Editor-at-Large, Kahlana Barfield-Brown, Spotify Global Head of Music Programming Tuma Basa, celebrity hair stylist Tish Celestine, award-winning UK rap star Stefflon Don, celebrity wardrobe stylist Rachel Johnson and Hot 97 Music Director and radio personality TT Torrez who were awarded by VIBE Editor-in-Chief and host for the evening Datwon Thomas along with Bonsu Thompson.

Guests dined, sipped custom cocktails provided by Martell and danced to the sounds of DJ’s Olivia Dope and DJ Goldfinger on the turntables.

Additional attendees included Yandy Smith-Harris, Young Paris (Roc Nation artist), Memsor Kamarake (celebrity wardrobe stylist Wendy Williams Show), Merrell Hollis (celebrity makeup artist Wendy Williams Show), Brittany Lewis(Spotify/Rap Caviar) Whitney Gayle-Benta (VP Talent, Spotify), Africa Miranda (Beauty Executive and model), Yves Pierre Liris Crosse (model), Carline Balan, Shaheem Reid (Revolt TV), Rae Holliday (iOne Digital), Ursula Stephen (celebrity hairstylist), Karleen Roy (Vanity Group), Ezinne Kwubiri (MTV) and many others.

Special thanks to Style & Sound sponsor Martell. Hit the flip to check out more!