Teen Girl Who Carried Dead Baby To Shoplift Panties Sentenced To 16 Years

Tiona Rodriguez Sentenced In Dead Baby Incident At Victoria’s Secret

Remember this story? The teen mother from New York who allegedly killed her newborn baby, then carried the baby’s remains in her purse to go steal at Victoria’s Secret has been sentenced to 16 years. The Daily News reports Tiona Rodriguez, 21, previously admitted to snuffing the life out of her 8-pound boy in the bathroom at her pal’s Queens apartment before bringing the corpse with her to the lingerie store in Herald Square on Oct. 16, 2013.

The teen had a 2-year-old son at the time of the incident. Prosecutors said she also delivered a baby that immediately died in a bathtub in 2012 and that the cause of death was unknown.

Rodriguez was initially charged with murder, but struck a deal in Manhattan Supreme Court that got her the reduced sentence for pleading guilty to manslaughter. She will also be monitored for five years after her release.

So Sad.