Dreamcast: A Gallery Of Melaniny Hollywood Baes We Want To See In Black Panther 2
- By Bossip Staff
Our Dream Wakandans
So there’s definitely going to be a Black Panther sequel, right? Right. Well it’s time to expand the cast. Like every blockbuster as successful as Black Panther, the sequel has to be bigger and, in this case, blacker. So we decided we’d offer up some ideas for people we want to see inhabit Wakanda next.
Take a journey with us through the cast of our dreams.
Mahershala
Djimon Hounsou
Y’Lan Noel
Issa Rae
Yvonne Orji
Danielle Brooks
Gabby Sidibe
Sheryl Lee Ralph