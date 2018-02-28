Dreamcast: A Gallery Of Melaniny Hollywood Baes We Want To See In Black Panther 2

- By Bossip Staff
Our Dream Wakandans

So there’s definitely going to be a Black Panther sequel, right? Right. Well it’s time to expand the cast. Like every blockbuster as successful as Black Panther, the sequel has to be bigger and, in this case, blacker. So we decided we’d offer up some ideas for people we want to see inhabit Wakanda next.

Take a journey with us through the cast of our dreams.

Trevante

(Peggy Sirota Exclusively For GQ)

Mahershala

Viola

Kofi Siriboe

05 Jul 2016
Credit: Lexi Jones/WENN.com

Djimon Hounsou

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

Y’Lan Noel

    Ruben Chamorro/Cosmopolitan.com

    Issa Rae

    (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

    Yvonne Orji

    Noam Galai/Getty Images

    Danielle Brooks

    Aja Naomi King

    Tika Sumpter Bronzeville Cast courtesy photos

    Tika Sumpter

    John Lamparski/Getty Images

    Gabby Sidibe

    (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

    Sheryl Lee Ralph

