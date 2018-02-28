Everybody Hates Mo’Nique: Petty Godmother Oprah Blessed Lenard With Her Presence & Sparked MORE Chaos
By Bossip Staff
Oprah & Lenard’s Petty Pic Shatters The Internet
You probably didn’t see this coming but our favorite petty Godmother Oprah swooped down from the Heavens and blessed Lenard with her presence just days after his messy Breakfast Club tussle with Mo’Nique in a deliciously messy development that sparked even more chaos across the internet.
Peep the Twitter chaos over Oprah and Lenard’s deliciously petty alliance on the flip.