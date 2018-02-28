Ain’t Over: Miffed Mo’Nique Takes Another Shot At ‘Fake’ Oprah—But Fully Supports THIS Comedienne

Mo’Nique Takes A Shot At Oprah, Supports Tiffany Haddish

Mo’Nique is pettily taking a shot at Oprah after once again speaking on her beef with the talk show legend.

As previously reported Mo continued to lament against O, Tyler Perry, Lee Daniels, Netflix and Will Packer on “The Breakfast Club” where she also clashed with Charlamagne.

Following that Oprah was asked by Global Grind why she ignores shady comments from people like Mo’Nique and she said it’s because you can’t combat darkness with more darkness, and HAVE to use light instead.

“It’s impossible, it’s a law that if you meet negative with negative you will just have a combustive negative force of energy,” said Winfrey. “You can’t meet negative energy where it is, you have to rise above it, you have to transcend it. You have to be the light. It only takes a little bit of light to banish the darkness, it takes a lot of darkness to overcome the light. It takes just a little bit of light and we are warriors of the light. I would never stoop to try to meet somebody where they are negatively. Don’t care who they are.”

And while most people applauded Oprah for the classy comment, Mo’Nique was none too pleased and told a fan praising Oprah for “shining” that even “fake gold shines” and it’ll still turn your neck green.

LMAOOOOO! Mo, PLEASE.

And while Mo’s still big mad at Oprah, she’s lending her support to a fellow comedienne; Tiffany Haddish.

Haddish apparently was offered a Netflix deal too—and Mo’Nique’s not even mad about it, hit the flip.